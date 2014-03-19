Wellness Wednesday: 30 Day Plank Challenge

Bikini season will be here before you know it, and if a toned core is what you’re after, look no further than planking to strengthen your stomach muscles. This popular exercise requires zero equipment and can be done daily in the comfort of your own home. Get started today with this 30-day plank challenge and with a little motivation you’ll be wearing that bikini proudly in no time.

Benefits of Planking:

Strength: With proper plank form you are not only strengthening your abs, but your glutes, legs, arms, shoulders and back. Planks also strengthen inner core muscles that support your joints. The key is to focus on engaging these muscle groups while practicing your plank.

Mental: Research shows that plank exercises may provide mental benefits by improving your mood, reducing stress, calming your brain and suppressing anxiety. This exercise stretches muscles that often stiffen throughout the day that can lead to stress, so practice daily to relieve this tension.



Aesthetic: In addition to a streamlined waist and toned core, the plank exercise can also improve your posture to enhance your appearance. Planking activates your core muscles to help stabilize your spine and hips while preventing reverse postural deficiencies.

The Right Way to Plank:

Assume a modified push up position. Place elbows directly beneath your shoulders on the ground and flex your hands or create a relaxed fist. Place your feet at the same width as your hips and straighten your body to keep your spine and neck neutral. Your body should form a perfectly straight line. Engage your muscles by flexing your abdominals and squeezing your glutes.

30-Day Plank Challenge:

Days 1-2: Hold for 20 Seconds

Days 3-4: 30 Seconds

Day 5: 45 Seconds

Day 6: REST

Days 7-8: 45 Seconds

Days 9-11: 60 Seconds

Day 12: 90 Seconds

Day 13: REST

Days 14-15: 90 Seconds

Days 16-17: 120 Seconds

Day 18: 150 Seconds

Day 19: REST

Days 20-21: 150 Seconds

Days 22-23: 180 Seconds

Days 24-25: 210 Seconds

Day 26: REST

Days 27-28: 240 Seconds

Day 29: 270 Seconds

Day 30: 300 Seconds

Tips to Prevent Injury:

Always practice proper form to keep your spine safe and protect your lower back.

When your form begins to suffer and your butt starts to dip, call it quits.

Remember to breathe. Be conscious of your breathing to avoid dizziness or nausea and use it to improve your concentration.

Always listen to your body. Don’t be afraid to take a rest day if needed.

