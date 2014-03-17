Spring 2014: 5 Must-Have Handbag Trends

Spring is in the air and we’re breaking down the must-have handbags of the season. Inspired by the runways, add one of these five trending bags to your Spring 2014 wardrobe.



Nancy Gonzalez / Crocodile Work Satchel

Fendi / Tricolor Satchel

Prada / Turquoise Satchel

Loewe / Peach Charm Satchel

Time's Arrow / Serpent Print Satchel

Last season’s satchel gets modernized for Spring 2014 with a new, boxy silhouette. Featuring smooth leathers and unfussy styling, simplicity is key for these handbags. From Prada to Fendi, there is no shortage of satchels this season as they make the perfect daytime or work companion.



See by Chloe / Leather Suede Hobo

VBH / Python Napsack

Nancy Gonzalez / Purple Crocodile Bag

Elizabeth and James / Haircalf Shopper Bag

Bottega Veneta / Large Red Hobo

Sacks or shoppers emerge on the runways this season as the new statement bag. Taken to a new level with added embellishments, fancy materials and thoughtful construction, they are big enough to hold all your essentials. Snakeskin, crocodile and animal print up the lux factor of this style.



Saint Laurent / Tassel Clutch Bag

Nancy Gonzalez / Red Crocodile Tote

Gucci / Camel Crossbody Bag

Loewe / Python Drawstring Bag

ZAC Zac Posen / Studded Tassel Clutch

Tassels made their way onto the runways for Spring 2014, decorating handbags and clutches of all kinds. Varying in style and size, this popular bag addition can be seen in leather, beads and chains. Tassels are a great way to add visual interest to a classic style for spring.



Marni / Beaded Bag

DVF / Leather Hobo Bag

Burberry / Floral Leather Shoulder Bag

Valentino / Crystal Studded Shoulder Bag

Nancy Gonzalez / Woven Front Clutch

When it comes to design, textured surfaces take the spotlight and make a statement for spring. From coarse layers to woven or embellished surfaces, designers are all about added dimension. A floral applique clutch or beaded bag is a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.



Saint Laurent / White Bucket Bag

Burberry Brit / Check Top Bucket Bag

Stella McCartney / Falabella Bucket Bag

Elizabeth and James / Yellow Bucket Bag

Elizabeth and James / Black Bucket Bag

Serving both form and function, bucket bags pick up steam for the spring season and are on everyone’s must-have list. Featured in elegant shapes and luxurious materials, these styles are both relaxed and lux. Add a neutral style to your spring wardrobe that can pair with everything.

