Style Guide: St. Patty’s Day

Are you scrounging for outfit ideas for St. Patrick's Day? We've put together three different looks for you: casual, business chic and elegant evening. Shop our looks, or get inspired to style your own outfit with green elements to avoid being pinched this holiday.

If you don't have big plans for St. Patrick's Day, you can still get into the spirit with a casual look. Put together a neutral white, grey, or beige T-shirt paired with your favorite denim shorts, skirt or jeans, classic sneakers, and a shamrock shade of green for accessories like jewelry, scarves or handbags. Great for celebrating with friends at a party or for a festive pub crawl.

If you work in an office setting and want to dress business chic with some St. Patrick's flair, wear a solid or printed green pencil skirt that is more on the tropical green color palette, with a white button-down tucked in, tied together by a bronze or gold belt and matching pumps. Go a little glitz with statement jewelry.

Are you going out for a St. Patrick's Day event or dinner date that requires a dressier look? Make an impact at any 'lucky' gathering by styling an emerald green maxi-length dress with chunky or bold jewelry and a pair of metallic heels. Finish with a coordinating handbag or clutch.

